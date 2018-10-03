Why is Kate Middleton Is Better With Kids Than We’ll Ever Be?

Kate Middleton took her first solo royal appearance since her maternity leave yesterday and ONCE AGAIN, has shown that she is way better with kids than we’ll ever be.

A little girl was not just lucky to blessed to be in the same space as Kate with her classmates yesterday, but she touched her!! That’s right! She hugged her and embraced her tender touch.

After Kate’s appearance yesterday, Kate shook the hands of kids in line one-by-one, but one girl took the handshake, but then went in for the hug! The handshake was not cutting it! It is honestly so adorable! Watch the video below!

Anwar from St Stephen’s Church of England Primary School was definitely the star of the show today! pic.twitter.com/pyhl2aw2cT — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 2, 2018

Kate also took a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School outside of London to hang out with the kids. A little girl sat next to Kate and held her cup to her mouth with no hands, tilting her head back to impress Kate. The little girl then asked Kate, “Why are the picturing you?” as photographer snapped pictures of them. Kate told her, “They’re picturing you! Because you’re special!”

KATE I’M CRYING. WE LOVE YOU!!

Kate then continued to melt our hearts by praising a boy for digging in the dirt! “That is a very big worm!” Kate said. “Who found that?”. The little boy threw his hand up high and proud! Can Kate praise me for digging up worms? Can anyone praise me for just playing, please? Check out the video here!

Kate, you have graced the world. Keep doing good!!! The world needs more Kate Middleton’s. AGH!