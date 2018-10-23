Why I Am Wearing The Same Black Dress All Week Long

I am wearing the same little black dress all week long for a good cause!

The LBDI was created to raise awareness about generational poverty and its effects on women in society. It started in London a few years ago, and has since grown to cities all over the United States.

The Junior Leagues of Louisville’s campaign specifically focuses on how poverty effects education in our community.

Here’s how it works:

During the week of October 22-26, participants wear the same Little Black Dress each day for a week, as well as a button that reads “Ask me about my dress.” They post about their dress and the initiative on social media to raise awareness and continue the discussion. The designated hashtag is #JLLouLBDI.

Men can participate too by wearing all black and one of the Junior League’s buttons.

The Junior League is also hosting several events during the week to raise money for their educational programs, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which is in partnership with WAVE 3 News. The public is invited to the LBDI Kickoff at Copper & Kings on Monday. Get more information about other LBDI events on the Junior League’s Facebook page.

