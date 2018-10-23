Why I Am Wearing The Same Black Dress All Week Long

I am wearing the same little black dress all week long for a good cause!
The LBDI was created to raise awareness about generational poverty and its effects on women in society. It started in London a few years ago, and has since grown to cities all over the United States.
The Junior Leagues of Louisville’s campaign specifically focuses on how poverty effects education in our community.
Here’s how it works:
During the week of October 22-26, participants wear the same Little Black Dress each day for a week, as well as a button that reads “Ask me about my dress.” They post about their dress and the initiative on social media to raise awareness and continue the discussion. The designated hashtag is #JLLouLBDI.
Men can participate too by wearing all black and one of the Junior League’s buttons.
The Junior League is also hosting several events during the week to raise money for their educational programs, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which is in partnership with WAVE 3 News. The public is invited to the LBDI Kickoff at Copper & Kings on Monday. Get more information about other LBDI events on the Junior League’s Facebook page.
FACTS
Poverty in Louisville: By the Numbers
• 1 in 5 Louisville children live in poverty. These 38,000 children would fill two KFC Yum! Centers or three Louisville Slugger Fields.
• Only 43% of students who receive free and reduced priced lunch are considered to be Kindergarten ready as compared to 71% of their peers.
• 18% of children in poverty don’t have anyone at home who has completed high school. Children in poverty are twice as likely to live in a home without someone who holds an associate degree or higher.
• 62% of families with children living in poverty in Louisville spend over 50% of their income on housing costs.
• Children in poverty are twice as likely to move homes in a year (26% vs 13%).