Why Eva Mendes Never Talks About Ryan Gosling Or Their Kids
Eva Mendes has been in a long-term relationship with Ryan Gosling for a little under a decade, and they share two daughters: Esmeralda (5) and Amada (3). But she chooses to keep her personal life private.
After reading her caption, one fan asked why she doesn’t post about her immediate family.
“hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” Eva responded. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”
Moreover, she explained why she also keeps things “private” between them.
“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private,” she wrote. “Sending loads of love to you at this time.”
“I don’t mind explaining myself sometimes. I care about people and their questions,” she replied to another follower’s comment. “So I’m happy to answer honestly. But thanks for saying thanks! Sending you lots of love out there.”
MORE HERE