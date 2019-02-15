Why Did This Bridezilla Uninvite Friends and Family From Her Wedding

This bridezilla just uninvited a bunch of family and friends from her wedding for what could be the most absurd reason you’ve ever heard.

There are a bunch of reasons you might uninvite someone from your wedding. Maybe you two had a falling out and are no longer friends. Maybe they drunkenly drove their car through your living room and killed your cat. Or maybe they made the mistake of choosing to not be a vegan.

If that last reason sounds absurd it’s because it is. And it’s a legit reason this lady decided to uninvite family and friends from her wedding.

As you might imagine, things got a little heated on Reddit where this was posted. One of the bridesmaids even chimed in to state that it wouldn’t be a big deal to be uninvited, but that she’d already picked out and paid for her bridesmaid dress.

If you choose to be Vegan, good for you! But to shun family and friends from your big day because they choose to eat meat seems a little harsh to me. What do you think?

