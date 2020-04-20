Why #DemiLovatoIsOverParty Is Trending
#DemiLovatoIsOver Party is now trending after her Finsta was exposed. So Demi recently said in an interview that she isn’t friends with Selena Gomez, so she hinted at Selena showing love to her on social media to be insincere.
Now, someone has found her Finsta, a private Instagram account that celebrities use to post things they don’t want their millions of fans to see, usually followed by close family and friends only.
Demo Lovato’s Finsta revealed that not only does she not consider Selena a friend, she spends time actively hating her on the account. Someone has leaked alleged screenshots from the account which shows Demi tearing down women after all these years of preaching kindness.
The account username is traumaqueen4eva. Demi’s mom, boyfriend and best friend follow it.
