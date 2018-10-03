Why Chris Hemsworth Feels “Gross”

Chris Hemsworth has earned his millions… but that doesn’t mean he wants to live a life of luxury. He did a new interview talking about his success with GQ Australia, and says he feels ‘gross’ about his wealth.

He says. “I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad’s help. I didn’t even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something.

“When I think about my kids, I don’t want them to miss that joy,” he continues. “Elsa [Pataky] and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don’t want them to feel like they’re privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money.”

“Once you get the jobs, you wonder did you actually just want to be famous? Was it purely about money? An artistic expression? I’ve arrived at a place of truth and while the attraction was a few things, one was definitely financially,” he admits. “I did not want to be broke, like we’d been broke when we grew up. I wanted to take care of my parents and my family.”

