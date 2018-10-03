Why Bradley Cooper Was Told He’s ‘Never Be The Main Guy’

Bradley Cooper is hot. Bradley Cooper is a leading man. Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut and is the ‘main guy’ in “A Star Is Born” opening this weekend.

But even Bradley Cooper has faced rejection. He gives a pretty candid interview to W Magazine, saying:

“I’ve always been an underdog,” he says. “I was always operating under the lens of not really being seen as the ‘main guy.’ … I’ve heard it all in my career. Early on, I didn’t get a role because they said I wasn’t ‘f**kable.’”

“In the end, you have to reserve your attention for the work and not listen to anyone,” he explains. “People I care about, who care about me, told me not to direct A Star Is Born, said that it would be too difficult and I should start with something easier. Luckily, I didn’t listen. I loved that it was really, really hard to make this film. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have the same value. And that’s always been my goal: to make something, no matter how challenging, that will be remembered.”

