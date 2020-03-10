      Weather Alert

Why Are We Watching Jason Derulo Bake?

Mar 10, 2020 @ 7:11am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Jason Derulo attends The World Premiere of Cats, presented by Universal Pictures on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Jason Derulo showed off his baking skills on Tik Tok and people are wondering why? HAHA

@jasonderuloDerulo Pie ##fyp ##foryoupage ##oreo ##snickers ##hershey ##kitkat ##reecespieces♬ original sound – ssaaggei

Jason took store-bought cookie dough, Oreos, Reese’s peanut butter cups, Hershey’s cookies and cream chocolate, and Snickers bars and baked it in the oven.  Once it was finished, he took it out and took a big dig into the pie as a familiar tune played in the background.

Now everyone is wondering…. why?

So now this is becoming the official song for Tik Tok bakers, Jason used Camille’s “Le Festin,” which you’ll recognize from the movie Ratatouille.

 

