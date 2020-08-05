      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

“Who’s The Boss” Sequel In The Works

Aug 5, 2020 @ 7:07am

An update of the 1980s sitcom “Who’s the Boss” is in development, with original stars Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza set to star and executive produce.

Sony owns the rights to the show and is planning a sequel to the original show, which aired on ABC from 1984-92. Danza and Milano will reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The new take on the show, which is in the early stages of development, will follow Samantha’s life as a single mother — who’s now living in the same house where the original was set — and her relationship with her dad, who’s now retired.

Judith Light and Danny Pintauro, who also starred in the original, are not yet confirmed for the new project but may be brought on board. The fifth member of the core cast, Katherine Helmond, died in 2019.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
80s sitcom alyssa milano sequel Tony Danza Update Who's The Boss
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE