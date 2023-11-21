99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Whoops! President Biden Confuses Taylor Swift And Britney Spears When Pardoning Turkeys

November 21, 2023 9:32AM EST
All pop stars are the same?

President Biden was giving a speech and referenced Taylor Swift’s international tour but mistakenly said “Britney” instead. The mistake occurred when Biden pardoned turkeys at the White House on the day the president celebrated his 81st birthday.

The President went off script (editors note: don’t ad-lib) when pardoning two turkeys, “Liberty” and “Bell,” for Thanksgiving, a White House tradition. He confused Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears, saying, “You might argue even harder than acquiring a Renaissance concert ticket…or…Britney’s tour…she’s down in…it’s sort of warm in Brazil right now.” Whoops.

Just to clear things up, The Renaissance Tour was Beyoncé’s international tour that finished last month. Britney Spears is not in Brazil and has not toured in years. Taylor Swift is currently on the international leg of her ‘Eras Tour‘ in Brazil. LOL!

