Whole Foods Will Insure Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Cooked turkey
Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive to offer insurance for your Thanksgiving meal in case the cooking goes haywire. It basically means they are offering up a free $35 Whole Foods gift card to customers who quote “commit a turkey cooking fail.”
Here’s how it works: Buy a Whole Foods-branded turkey from the store before the 22nd. If it winds up overcooked, undercooked, burnt, or dry, you can submit a claim with a receipt, brief explanation, and picture to a special website. It’s open to the first 1,000 customers who submit an entry starting Thanksgiving Day through the following day at 3am ET.
