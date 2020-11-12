      Weather Alert

Whole Foods Will Insure Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Nov 12, 2020 @ 6:00am
Cooked turkey

Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive to offer insurance for your Thanksgiving meal in case the cooking goes haywire. It basically means they are offering up a free $35 Whole Foods gift card to customers who quote “commit a turkey cooking fail.”

Here’s how it works: Buy a Whole Foods-branded turkey from the store before the 22nd. If it winds up overcooked, undercooked, burnt, or dry, you can submit a claim with a receipt, brief explanation, and picture to a special website. It’s open to the first 1,000 customers who submit an entry starting Thanksgiving Day through the following day at 3am ET.

 

MORE HERE

