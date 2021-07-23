Whitney Houston’s Hologram Got A Vegas Residency

Whitney Houston’s estate has announced that An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert, a new residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, will begin on October 26th. The star is the virtual image and voice of the late singer backed by a live four-piece band and background singers and dancers performing her greatest hits. They’ve been working on putting this together since 2019, when the estate first announced its partnership with publishing/management Primary Wave. If you are wondering about how ethical this is…Whitney’s former manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston insists Whitney would have appreciated it.
The show was previously announced for April 2020 at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.