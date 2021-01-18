White Castles Reveals Updated 2021 Valentine’s Day Plan Including “Slider Lover’s Point”
DES PLAINES, IL - FEBRUARY 14: A candle is seen next to a White Castle soft-drink cup during a Valentine's Day dinner at a White Castle restaurant February 14, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. For Valentine's Day, numerous White Castle restaurants nationwide took dinner reservations offering candlelit dining with individual servers as well as hostess seating. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
While White Castle may be a fast food restaurant, they are known for their themed Valentine’s Day events. On a typical Valentine’s Day, guests can make reservations for a candlelit, white table cloth, festive Valentine’s Day meal filled with sliders and chicken rings.
This year, White Castle is making Valentine’s Day a safer option featuring an old-fashioned car-hop, drive-up style. Welcome to “Slider Lover’s Point” where you book your parking spot instead of your table. Boasting the hashtag #LoveCastle!
Book your spot today!