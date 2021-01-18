      Weather Alert

White Castles Reveals Updated 2021 Valentine’s Day Plan Including “Slider Lover’s Point”

Jan 18, 2021 @ 8:19am
DES PLAINES, IL - FEBRUARY 14: A candle is seen next to a White Castle soft-drink cup during a Valentine's Day dinner at a White Castle restaurant February 14, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. For Valentine's Day, numerous White Castle restaurants nationwide took dinner reservations offering candlelit dining with individual servers as well as hostess seating. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

While White Castle may be a fast food restaurant, they are known for their themed Valentine’s Day events. On a typical Valentine’s Day, guests can make reservations for a candlelit, white table cloth, festive Valentine’s Day meal filled with sliders and chicken rings.

This year, White Castle is making Valentine’s Day a safer option featuring an old-fashioned car-hop, drive-up style. Welcome to “Slider Lover’s Point” where you book your parking spot instead of your table. Boasting the hashtag #LoveCastle!

Book your spot today!

TAGS
car hop drive up slider slider lover's hop Valentine's Day white castle
POPULAR POSTS
Early Ideas For Valentine's Day That Aren't Flowers And Chocolates
Spanx For Men Is A Thing
This Donut Pillow Is Awkwardly Viral...Can You Guess Why?
Get Paid $5K To Test House Slippers
Selena Gomez "De Una Vez"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE