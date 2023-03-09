99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Whiskey Row Will Get A New Five-Story Bar And Venue

March 9, 2023 11:31AM EST
Thanks to Lou Today, now we know that Whiskey Row is rounding out this spring with a new bar and music venue called Number 15. It’s named for Kentucky being the 15th state to join the union. Lou Today shared the quote from the company’s CEO:

Everything we do here is Kentucky-based. From the brand identity we’ve established to the breweries, distilleries, and wineries we feature to the free music we’ll have on stage. It’s all Kentucky homegrown.

There’s an interactive map on their site detailing all the levels and what each of them has to offer. You’ll mostly be spending time in the first three floors:

  • First Level (Basement) – “Last Place” is a sports bar with a late-night kitchen.
  • Second Level – “Main Stage” will have free, live music with rotating offerings from local distilleries and breweries.
  • Third Level – “Balcony Bar” is just that. There is an outdoor balcony overlooking Main Street plus an indoor mezzanine. Fancy. Plus, Lou Today says they will have an “all-inclusive brunch” every Saturday and Sunday.
  • Fourth Level – This level has two private event spaces offering a private bar and catering.
  • Fifth Level – YOU COULD LIVE IN IT? The top level is a two-bedroom penthouse suite.

It’s scheduled to open this spring!

