Whiskey Row Will Get A New Five-Story Bar And Venue

Thanks to Lou Today, now we know that Whiskey Row is rounding out this spring with a new bar and music venue called Number 15. It’s named for Kentucky being the 15th state to join the union. Lou Today shared the quote from the company’s CEO:

Everything we do here is Kentucky-based. From the brand identity we’ve established to the breweries, distilleries, and wineries we feature to the free music we’ll have on stage. It’s all Kentucky homegrown.

There’s an interactive map on their site detailing all the levels and what each of them has to offer. You’ll mostly be spending time in the first three floors:

First Level (Basement) – “Last Place” is a sports bar with a late-night kitchen.

It’s scheduled to open this spring!