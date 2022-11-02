Which Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving 2022

Woman with pink shopping bag

Check your Thanksgiving checklist a couple of times… And then check it again! You may not be able to to go fetch what you forget on the day of. Many stores will close for the holiday. That said, it looks like you’ll have to do your early Black Friday shopping online or on Black Friday for real in 2022!

These retailers will be closed on Thursday, 11/24, for the holiday:

We will update this list as more stores make the announcements!