Which Holiday Food Is Healthiest to Eat?
Do you care?
Of course, our favorite holiday foods are loaded with calories and sugar, but these choices are least harmful for your diet.
- Pumpkin Pie OR Apple Pie? Pumpkin pie will have roughly 100 fewer calories per slice than apple pie.
- Cheese and Crackers OR Chips and Dip? Cheese and crackers contain a decent amount of calcium and protein.
- Mashed Potatoes OR Sweet Potato Casserole? Sweet potatoes have a wider range of nutrients, including the antioxidant beta carotene.
- House Rolls OR Cornbread? Cornmeal contains vision-protecting lutein and zeaxanthin.
- Sugar Cookies OR Snickerdoodles? A hard sugar cookie typically contains more sugars than snickerdoodles.
- Champagne OR Cocktails? Cocktails may contain mixers that add extra sugar and calories
So there you go. Just a couple options to lessen the “guilt” this holiday!