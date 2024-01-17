99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Which Female Artists Curse The Most In Their Music

January 17, 2024 6:36AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s a little exciting every time Taylor Swift drops a cruse word in one of her songs, but she’s far from the “worst” when it comes doing that. In fact, USA Today lists her as #15 in their top 15 female artists to curse in their music.

Their list reads:

  1. Nicki Minaj
  2. Megan Thee Stallion
  3. Beyoncé
  4. Rihanna
  5. Doja Cat
  6. SZA
  7. Ariana Grande
  8. Summer Walker
  9. Lady Gaga
  10. Ice Spice
  11. Lizzo
  12. Miley Cyrus
  13. Lana Del Rey
  14. Latto
  15. Taylor Swift

For a full breakdown on how often they’re swearing, click here for the article from USA Today.

