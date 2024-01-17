Which Female Artists Curse The Most In Their Music
January 17, 2024 6:36AM EST
It’s a little exciting every time Taylor Swift drops a cruse word in one of her songs, but she’s far from the “worst” when it comes doing that. In fact, USA Today lists her as #15 in their top 15 female artists to curse in their music.
Their list reads:
- Nicki Minaj
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Beyoncé
- Rihanna
- Doja Cat
- SZA
- Ariana Grande
- Summer Walker
- Lady Gaga
- Ice Spice
- Lizzo
- Miley Cyrus
- Lana Del Rey
- Latto
- Taylor Swift
For a full breakdown on how often they’re swearing, click here for the article from USA Today.
More about: