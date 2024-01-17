Which Female Artists Curse The Most In Their Music

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s a little exciting every time Taylor Swift drops a cruse word in one of her songs, but she’s far from the “worst” when it comes doing that. In fact, USA Today lists her as #15 in their top 15 female artists to curse in their music.

Their list reads:

Nicki Minaj Megan Thee Stallion Beyoncé Rihanna Doja Cat SZA Ariana Grande Summer Walker Lady Gaga Ice Spice Lizzo Miley Cyrus Lana Del Rey Latto Taylor Swift

