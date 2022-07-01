Whether you are looking to take on a big show at Waterfront Park, or more of a neighborhood display…here’s is the schedule for some of the bigger events in the area.
The Riverview Independence Festival is scheduled for Saturday at Riverview Park, with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. The event is free to the public and will feature live music from JD Shelburne, Sheryl Rouse and the Unlimited Show Band and Appalatin.
WAVE3 is offering up some safety tips for the do-it-yourselfers:
1: Make sure your fireworks are legal!
2: Light fireworks one at a time.
3: Keep them away from yourself and others!
4: DO NOT try to relight a faulty firework!
5: Have water nearby to put out any rogue flames.
6: Don’t ever handle fireworks if you’re impaired!
7: Don’t let kids handle fireworks…and be cautious with sparklers.