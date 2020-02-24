      Weather Alert

Where To Score Some Free Pancakes On Fat Tuesday

Feb 24, 2020 @ 9:51am
Brunch

Get A Free Short Stack From IHOP Tuesday for National Pancake Day!

This means you can get a free buttermilk short stack from IHOP on Tuesday. The annual promotion kicks off at participating locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m for anyone who dines-in.

One day just won’t do it for you? Enter into the chain’s “Pancakes for Life” contest while you wait for the food to come from the kitchen. All the info will be located on signage at the tables.

The grand prize payout is $15,000, which will be announced on March 7. Ten winners will also get $500 in gift cards and others can win pancake-themed merchandise.

How will you celebrate Fat Tuesday?

TAGS
Fat Tuesday iHop National Pancake Day
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE