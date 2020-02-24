Where To Score Some Free Pancakes On Fat Tuesday
Get A Free Short Stack From IHOP Tuesday for National Pancake Day!
This means you can get a free buttermilk short stack from IHOP on Tuesday. The annual promotion kicks off at participating locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m for anyone who dines-in.
One day just won’t do it for you? Enter into the chain’s “Pancakes for Life” contest while you wait for the food to come from the kitchen. All the info will be located on signage at the tables.
The grand prize payout is $15,000, which will be announced on March 7. Ten winners will also get $500 in gift cards and others can win pancake-themed merchandise.
How will you celebrate Fat Tuesday?