Where To Score Free Cookies In Louisville For National Cookie Day

Homemade Christmas gingerbread cookies

Sunday, December 4, is National Cookie Day! And you know what a national anything day means, right? FREE STUFF.

According to Thrillist, you can find deals at a handful of places:

Insomnia Cookies (located on 4th Street and in the Highlands)

The deal: Make any purchase and you’re getting a free classic cookie. You can also get free shipping on its website with the code “SHIPCOOKIES.”

When: December 2-4

Jimmy John’s (find locations here)

The deal: Freaky Fast Rewards members get a free cookie when they make a purchase of at least $5. Drop in the code “COOKIE22.”

When: December 4

Potbelly Sandwich Shop (located on 4th Street, Paddock Shops, and Taylorsville Road)

The deal: Potbelly Perks members get a free cookie with the purchase of an entrée.

When: December 4

Great American Cookies (find locations here)

The deal: Loyalty members get a perk when they make a purchase on National Cookie Day. The reward could be a free regular cookie, a BOGO cookie deal, and more.

When: December 4-11