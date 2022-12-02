Where To Score Free Cookies In Louisville For National Cookie Day
Sunday, December 4, is National Cookie Day! And you know what a national anything day means, right? FREE STUFF.
According to Thrillist, you can find deals at a handful of places:
Insomnia Cookies (located on 4th Street and in the Highlands)
The deal: Make any purchase and you’re getting a free classic cookie. You can also get free shipping on its website with the code “SHIPCOOKIES.”
When: December 2-4
Jimmy John’s (find locations here)
The deal: Freaky Fast Rewards members get a free cookie when they make a purchase of at least $5. Drop in the code “COOKIE22.”
When: December 4
Potbelly Sandwich Shop (located on 4th Street, Paddock Shops, and Taylorsville Road)
The deal: Potbelly Perks members get a free cookie with the purchase of an entrée.
When: December 4
Great American Cookies (find locations here)
The deal: Loyalty members get a perk when they make a purchase on National Cookie Day. The reward could be a free regular cookie, a BOGO cookie deal, and more.
When: December 4-11