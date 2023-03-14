Where To Get “National Pi Day” Deals

Source: YouTube

It’s National Pi Day . . . as in the mathematical constant 3.14, not the kind you eat. But who says you can’t celebrate with some tasty pies?? A bunch of pizza places have Pie Day deals from Pizza to Pie.

Blaze Pizza offering up pizzas for $3.14

BJ’s offering $4 Pizookies and mini one-topping pizzas for $3.14

Fresh Market is offering $3.14 off a fresh baked apple of cherry pie

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen offering their Chicken Pot Pie for $10.79 with a side salad

Papa Murphy’s use the code “PIDAY” to get 3.14% off online orders.

Papa John’s: buy one large one-topping pizza at regular price and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14. But you have to sign up to be a Papa Rewards member to get the offer!

