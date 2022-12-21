Where To Find Your Favorite Specials

Many people are looking for classic Christmas films this week. Snuggling up with a cup of hot cocoa while watching a holiday movie is a cozy way to pass the time, and streaming services have made it easy to watch your favorite Christmas movies.

‘The Grinch’ is available on Peacock, HBO Max, and FXNow. Disney+ is running all the ‘Home Alone’ films. The ‘Santa Claus’ is also on Disney+ and the classic ‘Rudolph’ special is on Apple TV and Prime Video. If you wanna’ get spooky, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is on Disney+ and if you prefer something a little raunchier, ‘Bad Santa’ is on Paramount Plus, Showtime, and Hulu. ‘Elf’ is also currently available to stream on HBO Max.

What’s the best Christmas special?