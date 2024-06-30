99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Where To Celebrate The 4th of July Around Louisville

June 30, 2024 8:31AM EDT
Share
Where To Celebrate The 4th of July Around Louisville
Big fireworks with silhouetted people in the foreground watching

With the Fourth of July Holiday coming up, here’s a list of some local celebrations for ya!  From our news partner WAVE-3:

Waterfront Park Fourth of July

  • Free events begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.
  • Waterfront’s Most Talented! Showcase starts at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 4, located at Waterfront Park Big Four Lawn

Crescent Hill July 4th Festival

  • Festival begins at 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.
  • Pet contest at 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 4, located at 301 South Peterson Avenue

Paristown Fourth of July Celebration

  • Free street market from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Gates open for ticketed live music at 4 p.m., show starts at 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 4, located at 720 Brent Street

Prospect’s July 4th Community Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza

  • Parade begins 6 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk
  • Train rides and bouncy houses for kids
  • Thursday, July 4, located at 7902 Westover Drive

Founder’s Day Fireworks over Etown

  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 4, located at 600 College Street Road

New Albany Shoreline Independence Day Celebration

  • Free events begin at 6 p.m., fireworks later in the night
  • Live music and inflatables
  • Wednesday, July 3, located at 100 East Water Street

Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade

  • Parade begins at 10 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 4, located in downtown Jeffersonville

See any we missed? Let us know!

More about:
4th Of July
fireworks
Fourth of July
Holiday

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dad Saves His 2-Year-Old From Family Pool
2

Hiker Rescued After 10 Days Lost In California Wilderness
3

This Influencer Broke Into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium To Kick A Field Goal
4

Influencer Helps Sell Out Food Wish List For Elementary Summer Food Program
5

Suri Cruise Looks Just Like Her Mom At Prom

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE