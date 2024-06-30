Where To Celebrate The 4th of July Around Louisville
June 30, 2024 8:31AM EDT
With the Fourth of July Holiday coming up, here’s a list of some local celebrations for ya! From our news partner WAVE-3:
Waterfront Park Fourth of July
- Free events begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Waterfront’s Most Talented! Showcase starts at 7 p.m.
- Thursday, July 4, located at Waterfront Park Big Four Lawn
Crescent Hill July 4th Festival
- Festival begins at 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Pet contest at 11 a.m.
- Thursday, July 4, located at 301 South Peterson Avenue
Paristown Fourth of July Celebration
- Free street market from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Gates open for ticketed live music at 4 p.m., show starts at 5 p.m.
- Thursday, July 4, located at 720 Brent Street
Prospect’s July 4th Community Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza
- Parade begins 6 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk
- Train rides and bouncy houses for kids
- Thursday, July 4, located at 7902 Westover Drive
Founder’s Day Fireworks over Etown
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
- Thursday, July 4, located at 600 College Street Road
New Albany Shoreline Independence Day Celebration
- Free events begin at 6 p.m., fireworks later in the night
- Live music and inflatables
- Wednesday, July 3, located at 100 East Water Street
Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade
- Parade begins at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, July 4, located in downtown Jeffersonville
See any we missed? Let us know!
More about: