Where To Celebrate The 4th of July Around Louisville

Big fireworks with silhouetted people in the foreground watching

With the Fourth of July Holiday coming up, here’s a list of some local celebrations for ya! From our news partner WAVE-3:

Waterfront Park Fourth of July

Free events begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

Waterfront’s Most Talented! Showcase starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, located at Waterfront Park Big Four Lawn

Crescent Hill July 4th Festival

Festival begins at 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

Pet contest at 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 4, located at 301 South Peterson Avenue

Paristown Fourth of July Celebration

Free street market from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gates open for ticketed live music at 4 p.m., show starts at 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, located at 720 Brent Street

Prospect’s July 4th Community Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza

Parade begins 6 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk

Train rides and bouncy houses for kids

Thursday, July 4, located at 7902 Westover Drive

Founder’s Day Fireworks over Etown

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, located at 600 College Street Road

New Albany Shoreline Independence Day Celebration

Free events begin at 6 p.m., fireworks later in the night

Live music and inflatables

Wednesday, July 3, located at 100 East Water Street

Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade

Parade begins at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 4, located in downtown Jeffersonville

See any we missed? Let us know!