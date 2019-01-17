Where Furloughed Federal Employees Eat Free in Kentuckiana

A HC-144 USCG Ocean Sentry passes by the city skyline during the Thunder Over Louisville air show Saturday, April 17, 2010, in Louisville, Ky., to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival of events, which ends with the 136th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 1. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon)

Local restaurants and bars are opening their doors, offering free meals and pulling a seat out for furloughed federal employees. Here’s where to eat free!

The government shut-down has now become the longest federal shutdown to date. The shutdown has left more than 800,000 people out of work nationwide. The shutdown has also hit close to home here in Kentuckiana.

Some of our favorite bars and restaurants are doing their part to show support for these families and the community by offering up free meals until the shutdown is over and paychecks begin flowing again. Here’s a short list of places you can eat free after providing proof of federal employment.

Royals Hot Chicken is offering Two free chicken tenders, dipping sauce, a side and soft drink all day.

Porch Kitchen & Bar is offering a free American Breakfast platter from 6:30 to 10:30 Monday through Friday

Feast BBQ on Market and Taylorsville Rd. is hooking you up with a free BBQ sandwich, a side and soft drink from 11:30am to 5pm.

Bar Vetti has a free small pizza and soup or salad combo from 11am to 2pm.

610 Magnolia will offer a free family meal with lasagna, salad and soft drinks.

Pints and Union in New Albany will have free dinner on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm.

Remember, you will need to provide proof of being a federal employee. A lot of these places are requiring reservations so it’s better to be safe and call ahead to make sure.

It’s really nice to see our community rallying around these families.