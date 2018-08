FILE - This April 15, 2011, file photo, shows a bottle of Johnson's baby powder. A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder. Jurors on Thursday, May 24, 2018, awarded $4 million in punitive damages after finding that Johnson & Johnson acted with "malice, oppression or fraud." (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

This little boy relates to what we all go through!

I was talking about signing up for the Fall Runathon and the baby powder I’ll need. Ashley then shared this video which related to us on a whole different level!

He is our spirit animal! 😂