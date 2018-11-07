When Your Husband Makes a Parody of Your Top Hit>> #CoupleGoals

Some husbands show their wives affection by buying them flowers, others by taking them out on a date. Mike Fisher on the other hand, shows his wife Carrie Underwood his deep love by writing a parody of her song “Before He Cheats” about deer hunting called “Before She Bleats”.

Mike Fisher posted it on Facebook on Monday morning. Although the lyrics to this song are hilarious about deer-hunting, there’s one problem…

Carrie is VEGAN and SUPER ANIMAL FRIENDLY! Oh deer.

The lyrics are all about the deer and is super goofy. The first sentence in the song is “Right now he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky.”

“Opposites attract,” Fisher explained on Entertainment Tonight. “My wife is the best. She puts up with my hunting and she loves me.” Carrie can get a joke and that is goals. Mike Fisher is funny and is goals. Both are hot, so you know, that is goals. Goals. Goals. GOALS!!!!

His video might be awesome but don’t worry Carrie, you have no competition as far as who has the better voice. HOWEVER, he is giving you a run for your money with who wears the funny jeans! Watch out!