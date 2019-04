This is exactly what we needed to know to make it for this more than 3 hour masterpiece, WHEN TO PEE!

Know this ahead of time, DO NOT GO PEE AFTER THE 2 HOUR MARK! You’ll just thank us later.

“Avengers: Endgame”: When to take a bathroom break https://t.co/0sXsTOCelS pic.twitter.com/wrx9yaAUzy — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 25, 2019

Here’s when to go pee:

When the San Francisco title card comes on screen

When Hulk is having lunch

When Tony and Pepper are talking

When the New Jersey title card comes on screen