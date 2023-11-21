When Snoop Dogg Said He’s Giving Up Smoke He Meant…
As expected, Snoop Dogg had no intention of quitting weed when he announced that he was “giving up smoke.” It was all part of an ad campaign for Solo Stove smokeless firepits.
Snoop posted a video yesterday that let fans in on the joke. “I have an announcement: I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking — Snoop, smoking is kind of your whole thing. But I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove – they took out the smoke. Clever.”
Snoop will become the company’s “smokesman” to collaborate on “smokeless product innovation and contribute toward designing a new signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove products.” The limited-edition Snoop Dogg Solo stove is now on sale.