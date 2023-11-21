When Snoop Dogg Said He’s Giving Up Smoke He Meant…

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 13: Recording Artist Snoop Dogg performs during week eight of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Staples Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/BIG3/Getty Images)

As expected, Snoop Dogg had no intention of quitting weed when he announced that he was “giving up smoke.” It was all part of an ad campaign for Solo Stove smokeless firepits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Snoop posted a video yesterday that let fans in on the joke. “I have an announcement: I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking — Snoop, smoking is kind of your whole thing. But I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove – they took out the smoke. Clever.”

Snoop will become the company’s “smokesman” to collaborate on “smokeless product innovation and contribute toward designing a new signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove products.” The limited-edition Snoop Dogg Solo stove is now on sale.