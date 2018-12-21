When a Dude Used a Chicken Wing Sticker to Cover This…It Didn’t Work as Planned

You can run but you can’t hide! That is, you can’t hide your license plate with a chicken wings package sticker to avoid paying tolls!

In a Facebook post, the California Highway Patrol shared the goofiness writing “From the ‘we couldn’t even make this up’ department.”

We know what everyone’s thinking, what kind of wings were it? The sticker was from a package of Safeway teriyaki chicken wings!!

“Well, sure enough the driver had used his receipt from a pound of teriyaki chicken wings he had bought at Safeway earlier in the day, ripped it in half and used it to cover two digits of both the front and rear plate,” the post said.

DID THE DRIVER GET AWAY WITH IT!? Sadly no, he did not. The driver was cited for 2 reasons: having an obstructed license plate and driving on a suspended license. The car was impounded. YIKES.