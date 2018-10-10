When a Baby Has Seen All 50 States Before You<<

All right hold front door, an infant is going to see all 50 states before the average adult? Yup!

This baby named Harper is only 5 months old and on a road-trip across America with her Canadian parents. The trip is supposed to be completed by October 18th, which would make Harper the youngest person to have been to all 50 states!!

Wanna know what’s crazier? Her parents had been travelling on the road trip and seen 19 states, gave birth to Harper, then said eh. Let’s go back and repeat those 19 states just so Harper can be in the All Fifty States Club. Can Harper in the belly count? THAT’S ALMOST HALF THE STATES YA’LL REPEATED. That’s crazy, but also rad, but I’m also jealous.