Have you seen the big S’more on Shelbyville Rd?

PriceWeber is going all-in on National S’mores Day on Friday, August 10! They’re hosting a cookout all for the children at The Cabbage Patch, a community center for at-risk youth.

It’s all to help teach the kids the “art” of the perfect S’more and, according to Fred Davis, PriceWeber’s chief executive officer, “to share the happiness of Hershey’s with their families, friends and neighbors.”

We think it sounds delicious!