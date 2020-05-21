What’s Coming to Disney + in June
Here’s a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Disney Plus in June 2020.
Available June 5th
- Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
- America’s Greatest Animals
- Chasing the Equinox
- Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
- Secrets of Wild India (S1)
- The Greeks (s1)
- Weird but True! (S1-2)
- Wild Hawaii (S1)
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
Disney Plus Originals
- Be Our Chef – Episode 111 – “The Spectacular”
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 106 – “Visualization”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 131 – “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 104 – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
- Disney Insider – Episode 106 – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”
Available June 12th
- Mighty Med (S1-2)
- The Liberty Story
- The Story of the Animated Drawing
- Walt & El Grupo
Disney Plus Originals
- Artemis Fowl
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 107 – “Score”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”
Available June 19th
- 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
- Big Sur: Wild California
- Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
- Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
- Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney Plus Originals
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 108 – “Connections”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”
Available June 26th
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- Raven’s Home (S3)
- Tarzan
- Tarzan II
Disney Plus Originals
- Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”
