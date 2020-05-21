      Breaking News
What’s Coming to Disney + in June

May 21, 2020 @ 5:11am

Here’s a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Disney Plus in June 2020.

Available June 5th

  • Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
  • America’s Greatest Animals
  • Chasing the Equinox
  • Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
  • Secrets of Wild India (S1)
  • The Greeks (s1)
  • Weird but True!  (S1-2)
  • Wild Hawaii (S1)
  • Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney Plus Originals

  • Be Our Chef – Episode 111  – “The Spectacular”
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 106 – “Visualization”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 131 –  “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 104 – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
  • Disney Insider – Episode 106 – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Available June 12th

  • Mighty Med (S1-2)
  • The Liberty Story
  • The Story of the Animated Drawing
  • Walt & El Grupo

Disney Plus Originals

  • Artemis Fowl
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 107 – “Score”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Available June 19th

  • 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
  • Big Sur: Wild California
  • Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
  • Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
  • Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Plus Originals

  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 108 – “Connections”
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Available June 26th

  • Man in Space
  • Mars and Beyond
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
  • Raven’s Home (S3)
  • Tarzan
  • Tarzan II

Disney Plus Originals

  • Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

