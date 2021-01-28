What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video In February
Sure, you’ve got your Netflix but don’t sleep on Amazon Prime Video releases!! Here’s what’s coming:
Movies
Antz (2/1)
Australia (2/1)
Be My Valentine (2/1)
Bliss (2/5)
Catfish (2/16)
Coming To America (2/1)
Courageous (2/1)
Dazed And Confused (2/1)
Down To Earth (2/1)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2/1)
How She Move (2/1)
Imagine That (2/1)
Just Wright (2/1)
Kiki (2/1)
Love by Accident (2/1)
Love by the 10th Date (2/1)
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (2/12)
Moulin Rouge (2/1)
Notes On A Scandal (2/1)
Shanghai Noon (2/1)
SMOOCH (2/1)
Sonic The Hedgehog (2/18)
Spy Next Door (2/1)
The Haunting In Connecticut (2/1)
The Ides Of March (2/1)
The Informer (2/26)
The Last Appeal (2/1)
The Prestige (2/1)
The Village (2/1)
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2/16)
There’s Something About Mary (2/1)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (2/1)
TV
19-2: Season 1 (2/1)
African American Lives: Season 1 (2/1)
Billions: Seasons 1-3 (2/1)
Black in Latin America: Season 1 (2/1)
Butter and Brown: Season 1 (2/1)
City on a Hill: Season 1 (2/1)
Civil War Journal: Season 1 (2/1)
Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (2/1)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (2/1)
For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (2/1)
Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (2/1)
I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (2/1)
I Married Joan: Season 1 (2/1)
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3 (2/5)
Mercy Street: Season 1 (2/1)
One On One: Seasons 1-5
Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (2/1
Safe House: Season 1 (2/1)
Tell Me Your Secrets: Season 1 (TBD)
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 1 (2/19)
The Game: Seasons 1-3 (2/1)
The White Princess: Season 1 (2/1)
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (2/26)
What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (2/1)
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (2/1)