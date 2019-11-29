What Will YOU Do With Your Fridge Full Of Leftovers?
Face it; unless you go out on Thanksgiving and aren’t sent home with a doggie bag, you’re going to have leftovers piled up in the fridge. Here’s some fun suggestions of what to do with them!
Don’t fear the turkey drying out. Our resident foodie suggests frying it up with “copious amounts of butter,” then putting the meat along with bacon, avocado, mayo and/or red onion into a 2nd generation dish or sandwich.
The dinner rolls and leftover bread work well for bread pudding, French toast and croutons, too. If all else fails, blitz it in the food processor and give yourself a good stash of bread crumbs to keep handy in the freezer. While the cranberry sauce could be used as the base of a BBQ sauce!
Try stuffing waffles for breakfast! In name alone, they sound like something dreamed up for social media. But they’re trendy for good reason: They’re eye-catching and fun to eat. If your stuffing is already pretty moist, go ahead and pack it into your iron. If it’s on the dry side, you can add eggs, or even broth, to serve as a binder. Top with leftover turkey, cranberry sauce and/or gravy. If you don’t have an iron, use the leftovers as fritters or to fill other foods like mushroom caps.
Which other meals could you create with your Thanksgiving leftovers? Get C R E A T I V E!