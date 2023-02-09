What We Know About Rihanna’s Halftime Show

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show is the really the thing we’re most hyped about this Sunday, and here’s what we know so far. Riri is working closely with Jay-Z on the set (he originally signed her as an artist, and he’s served as the halftime show strategist since 2019.)

Some 50 names were tossed out as possible guests on the stage including Calvin Harris, Pharrell or Drake…but no word on if any will join her. She wants “to celebrate the music I’ve made”, so we can expect tons of her bangers! Her 9-month-old son will be there cheering on mama either with noise-canceling headphones or in a skybox with family!