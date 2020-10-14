What Was Announced At The Apple Event
CUPERTINO, CA - OCTOBER 27: An Apple logo is seen on a building during a product launch event at Apple's headquarters on October 27, 2016 in Cupertino, California. Apple Inc. is expected to unveil the latest iterations of its MacBook line of laptops. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Apple just wrapped up its big iPhone 12 event, and they announced four new iPhone 12 models, all of which support new faster 5G networks.
Here’s starting price for each iPhone model in Apple’s new lineup:
- iPhone 12 Mini starts at $699
- iPhone 12 starts at $799
- iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999
- iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099
2020 iPhone 12 comes with no headphones, and no charger in the box. The iPhone 12 Pro goes on sale October 23. Preorders start Friday. The iPhone 12 Pro Max goes on preorder Friday Nov. 6 and will ship Nov. 13.