What To Watch In January On Netflix

Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
Anne With an E
All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
Cheer
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen
Giri/Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
The Evil Dead
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Jan. 15
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Big Fat Liar
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2
The Queen
Jan. 24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
Jan. 31
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I Am a Killer: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
American Assassin