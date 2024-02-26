What To Expect On Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour

US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

We have to wait until this summer when Olivia Rodrigo graces Kentucky with her presence, but that will give her more than enough time to fine-tune everything she wants to be juuuuust right in the GUTS World Tour. For now, we have a first look at what to to expect since she just kicked it off in Palm Springs.

A moment you won’t want to miss during a bathroom break when you’re seeing the show live for yourself: this part where she is singing from atop the area in a suspended crescent moon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Per USA Today, this is a look at her setlist:

“bad idea, right?” “ballad of a homeschooled girl” “vampire” “traitor” “drivers license” “teenage dream” “pretty isn’t pretty” “love is embarrassing” “making the bed” “logical” “enough for you” “lacy” “jealousy, jealousy” “happier” “favorite crime” “deja vu” “the grudge” “brutal” “obsessed” “all-american bitch” “good 4 u” (encore) “get him back!” (encore)

Oh, and expect the costuming to be straight FIRE: