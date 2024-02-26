What To Expect On Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour
February 26, 2024 8:49AM EST
We have to wait until this summer when Olivia Rodrigo graces Kentucky with her presence, but that will give her more than enough time to fine-tune everything she wants to be juuuuust right in the GUTS World Tour. For now, we have a first look at what to to expect since she just kicked it off in Palm Springs.
A moment you won’t want to miss during a bathroom break when you’re seeing the show live for yourself: this part where she is singing from atop the area in a suspended crescent moon.
Per USA Today, this is a look at her setlist:
- “bad idea, right?”
- “ballad of a homeschooled girl”
- “vampire”
- “traitor”
- “drivers license”
- “teenage dream”
- “pretty isn’t pretty”
- “love is embarrassing”
- “making the bed”
- “logical”
- “enough for you”
- “lacy”
- “jealousy, jealousy”
- “happier”
- “favorite crime”
- “deja vu”
- “the grudge”
- “brutal”
- “obsessed”
- “all-american bitch”
- “good 4 u” (encore)
- “get him back!” (encore)
Oh, and expect the costuming to be straight FIRE:
