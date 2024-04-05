What to Expect During The Eclipse

Source: YouTube

It’s a historic 4-minute event happening Monday April 8th…so what can you expect? A total eclipse happens when the Moon passes completely between the Sun and the Earth. First of all, if you want to see it, you’d better get proper eyewear. It will cause up to 4 minutes of complete darkness in some areas. The last time this happened was 2017, and we won’t see it again until 2044!

The zone of 100%/totality will stretch from SW Indiana, through Orange, Scott, Lawrence, Jackson, Washington and Jennings Counties within the area. You WILL want to travel to this zone for the most impactful experience as even 99% coverage is not the same.

The sun will start to chip away around 1:49 PM ET. For many, the max coverage will take place around 3:05 PM-3:07 PM ET. For the 100%/totality zone, 3:06 PM ET looks to be the main target time. The length that totality will vary with the longer times the more north you travel. For example, Scottsburg, IN is only expecting about 54 seconds of totality. In contrast, Seymour, IN will enjoy 3 minutes and 7 seconds of totality! That is even longer than the great eclipse that took place in 2017!

Now the big factor is the weather. People on the edge of the “path of totality” may want to move a little close to the middle of it. The predicted edges aren’t exact, and could be off by a few hundred yards thanks to uncertainty in the Earth’s rotation . . . and because we don’t know exactly how big the Sun is. “Forbes” posted a list of 15 populated areas that could be affected, including parts of Austin, San Antonio, Cincinnati, and Toronto. (There’s a map that might also be helpful if you zoom in.) Cloud cover could ruin it for a lot of people across the United States. It’s hard to predict, but it’s looking pretty iffy in some spots.

MORE HERE