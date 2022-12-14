What To Do If The US Bans TikTok

Woman in red feeling big surprise when checking her phone.

LUCKY YOU if you’re not completely attached to TikTok because lawmakers are introducing bills to ban the use of the app in the United States. According to USA Today,

A handful of American lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, announced bipartisan legislation on Tuesday that would ban China’s social media app TikTok in the U.S.

So if this bill gets passed, then what?

Here are some ideas to stay active on socials and maybe even maintain your following:

Get on Instagram Reels… it’s very similar, so there’s hope for you yet

Create your videos outside of the TikTok app so you don’t lose your content if you’re shut out

Encourage your followers to find you NOW on other platforms like Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Find the people you love following on those other apps

Grab your preferred handle on all the relative apps like Triller in case those become popular

May the odds be ever in your favor!