What That Spiral Pattern Means From GOT Season 8 Premiere…And What Happened To Ed Sheeran?

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T YET SEEN SUNDAY’S PREMIERE OF SEASON 8 OF “GAME OF THRONES”…

Ok. Now down to business. First…let’s talk about Ed. He had a divisive cameo during season 7 of Game of Thrones, and now we may know what happened to his character after Sunday night’s season 8 premiere.

During the “King’s Landing” scene, three women in a brothel tell Bronn of someone named Eddie.

Eddie was a “ginger” who returned from battle with his “face burned right off” and lacking eyelids. One of the characters asked, “How do you sleep with no eyelids?” OUCH. #savage

OMG. #GameofThrones mentioned Ed Sheeran's character in the Season 8 premiere during the brothel scene when the ladies discussed dragons killing Lannister soldiers. "That boy Eddie." "The ginger?" "That's him. Came back with his face burned right off." This was his S7 scene👇🏾 https://t.co/4QuFwD8GCU — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) April 15, 2019

'Game of Thrones' Finally Revealed What Happened to Ed Sheeran's Character and It Is So Horrific https://t.co/e0X0thyXen pic.twitter.com/brcn43QNpp — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 15, 2019

