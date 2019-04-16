What That Spiral Pattern Means From GOT Season 8 Premiere…And What Happened To Ed Sheeran?

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T YET SEEN SUNDAY’S PREMIERE OF SEASON 8 OF “GAME OF THRONES”…

Ok. Now down to business. First…let’s talk about Ed.  He had a divisive cameo during season 7 of Game of Thrones, and now we may know what happened to his character after Sunday night’s season 8 premiere.

  •  During the “King’s Landing” scene, three women in a brothel tell Bronn of someone named Eddie.
  • Eddie was a “ginger” who returned from battle with his “face burned right off” and lacking eyelids. One of the characters asked, “How do you sleep with no eyelids?” OUCH.  #savage

MORE ON ED HERE

The premiere episode started out with a pretty grisly scene: Tormund, Beric, and Edd meet up at Last Hearth (the holdfast of House Umber) and discover its inhabitants have already been slaughtered by the White Walkers, who have left a message — written in body parts in a spiral pattern.  Buzzfeed breaks it all down HERE

