What Science Says About Having A ‘Twin Stranger’
It’s actually very rare that there’s an exact pair of complete doppelgängers in the world. What exactly IS a doppelgänger? Doppelgänger is a German word that literally translates to double-walker. Basically, it means someone who physically resembles you, but is not related to you.
Researchers looked at the probability of two different unrelated individuals matching up in 8 key facial features. They found that having a twin stranger or an exact identical look-alike, involving all the eight facial features, is only one in one trillion. Not to say it doesn’t happen…like these guys who found themselves sitting next to each other on a plane a few years ago!
