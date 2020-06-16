      Breaking News
What Science Says About Having A ‘Twin Stranger’

Jun 16, 2020 @ 10:02am

It’s actually very rare that there’s an exact pair of complete doppelgängers in the world. What exactly IS a doppelgänger? Doppelgänger is a German word that literally translates to double-walker. Basically, it means someone who physically resembles you, but is not related to you.

Researchers looked at the probability of two different unrelated individuals matching up in 8 key facial features.  They found that having a twin stranger or an exact identical look-alike, involving all the eight facial features, is only one in one trillion. Not to say it doesn’t happen…like these guys who found themselves sitting next to each other on a plane a few years ago!

 

SOURCE

