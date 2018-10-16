What Led Ariana Grande To End Her Engagement To Pete Davidson

More is coming out about what led to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to end their 5-month engagement, and Mac Miller’s death was the tipping point.

She was in a dark place after he passed… She didn’t blame herself, but it left her an emotional wreck. Sources say Ariana realized a couple of things, she couldn’t be fully invested in her relationship with Pete, and she had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged.

Apparently Ariana ended things on Sunday. A source said, “It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world revolved around her, but she was emotionally unavailable.” He deleted his Instagram and neither have commented on the breakup.

Fans took to Twitter Sunday to collectively mourn the loss of their fave couple.

Everyone rushing on Twitter after finding out Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande broke up. pic.twitter.com/G7mbFXgzFt — Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 14, 2018

i asked alexa to play pete davidson by ariana grande and she said, “who’s that? we don’t know him.” pic.twitter.com/XUF5PaurCM — spooky szn (@brainardrclark) October 14, 2018

But some fans wondered, “Who gets custody of Piggy Smalls?” asked another of the pet pig the pair recently adopted. Others are already working on a Plan B for her tweeting: “She’s going to date Post Malone next,” one fan suggested. Others pointed to an obvious awkward issue that I immediately thought about…that song on her album called “Pete Davidson”. One tweet said, “It’s one of the best songs on sweetener but the name’s gotta go.”

Others:

wait some of y’all really thought pete & ariana would last? pic.twitter.com/PFtj07ORLz — GirlReligion (@girlreligionco) October 14, 2018

#SAVAGE

Ariana and Pete got matching tattoos a WEEK into their relationship. pic.twitter.com/o0U5NpAz9x — Chadwickanda (@ObamaKnowles) October 14, 2018

That could have been a sign…

He’s already covered up a tattoo:

Pete Davidson covers up Ariana Grande-inspired neck tattoo https://t.co/W41FCUoESa pic.twitter.com/cgBbgAHAbp — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2018

One fan created a Go Fund Me for the comedian, calling it “Pete Davidson Homeless” and seeking to raise $2,500. “As you may all know, Pete Davidson and his fiance have recently broken up. He will need somewhere to sleep tonight.” GoFundMe has already taken it down though.

Now before you leap into full on despair..a source told Us there may be a beam of hope. “They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

Buuuuttt this turn of events presented a BIG problem for her manager, Scooter Braun, as she pulled out of performing at a charity gala Saturday night. It was F–k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala. So Scooter Braun had to get on stage and tell the crowd why Ariana was a no-show:

“One of the most amazing things about this organization is that they help people when they’re having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments. And you saw your invite, someone I’m very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today,” Scooter told the crowd. “And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, ‘She needs this time.'”

Scooter said he “called in a favor” and arranged for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Yael’s favorite comic, to perform a short stand-up act in Ariana’s place.

At the gala, Ariana was supposed to perform a duet of a song from Broadway’s Wicked with original star Kristen Chenoweth. The latter singer performed “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables by herself instead.

