What Is Wordle?

Jan 18, 2022 @ 10:46am

What is the new word game, Wordle all about? Our new Night Show, XYZ with Erik Zachary breaks it down.

Wordle is a daily word-guessing game hosted by a British site called Power Language. It’s NOT an app, but it IS fun!

