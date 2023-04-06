99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

What Is “Girl Rot?”

April 6, 2023 12:48PM EDT
I was doom-scrolling TikTok this week and came across the term “girl rot” or “girlrot.”

Naturally, I was like, “I MUST KNOW WHAT THIS IS” so I could use it like one of the cool kids. It’s not even on Urban Dictionary yet, but based on my loose TikTok research of the word, it’s where a girl lays in her bed or room for hours on end “rotting” away with little to no activity. This could be a weekend activity or just straight-up depression symptoms.

But now we can all use it to perfectly describe our sedentary lives.

