What Is “Girl Rot?”

I was doom-scrolling TikTok this week and came across the term “girl rot” or “girlrot.”

Naturally, I was like, “I MUST KNOW WHAT THIS IS” so I could use it like one of the cool kids. It’s not even on Urban Dictionary yet, but based on my loose TikTok research of the word, it’s where a girl lays in her bed or room for hours on end “rotting” away with little to no activity. This could be a weekend activity or just straight-up depression symptoms.

But now we can all use it to perfectly describe our sedentary lives.

