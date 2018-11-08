Fingers Crossed Your State is Not The One Googling “What is Thanksgiving”

Honestly, We’re concerned. Go check out what your state is googling the most about Thanksgiving. Gold star to Florida for not asking what Thanksgiving is!

1) Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me

Alabama

Indiana

Georgia

Kentucky

(People…the point is to have a homemade family dinner. Are the restaurants now serving Turkey and mashed potatoes? Are they even open?? Alabama, I get, but Kentucky, come on now!)

2) Pumpkin pie

Alaska

Fair

3) When is Thanksgiving

Arizona

California

Florida

Idaho

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Of COURSE Florida is on this list.

4) Turkey bowling

Colorado

Like getting a turkey in bowling…like three strikes in a row? Colorado, get your head out of the gutter and back to thinking about family traditions and turkey.

5) NFL on Thanksgiving Day

Delaware

Hawaii

Massachusetts

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Hawaii do you even have an NFL team??

6) Vegetarian Thanksgiving

District of Columbia

Oregon

Portland, Oregon stop being so trendy and eat your turkey in peace!

7) What is Thanksgiving

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Ohio

Tennessee

We’re not even gonna ask.

8) Pecan pie

Mississippi

Louisiana

Arkansas

Oklahoma

YES. PIE!!!!

9) Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving

Missouri

This holiday is supposed to celebrate America being discovered by the pilgrims, celebrating with the Indians. When did Canada become apart of this??

10) How to cook a turkey

New Hampshire

This one is fair. Gotta Grub!

11) Does England celebrate Thanksgiving

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Virginia

AGAIN. They are NOT The United States of America. We are celebrating that we found this country. They even started a civil war with us, upset that we wanted independence. Did people forget this????!

12) Macy’s Parade

New York

We get it New York. YOU’RE SOOOOO COOL.

13) Things to be thankful for

South Dakota

Your family, friends, food, life!??!?! Why are we googling this.

14) Stuffing

Connecticut

Vermont

What does this mean? What is stuffing? Where do you buy it? We need more information in this google search.

15) Friendsgiving

Illinois

Washington

This is a cute idea! Good job to these states.

16) First Thanksgiving

West Virginia

Are you a newborn on the computer asking how to celebrate your first Thanksgiving? We have questions.

17) Turkey trot

Wisconsin

Let’s get physical, Wisconsin. We see you!!!

18) Thanksgiving games

Wyoming

Get back to me if you hear of any Thanksgiving drinking games.

AMERICA I AM CONCERNED.