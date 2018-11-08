Fingers Crossed Your State is Not The One Googling “What is Thanksgiving”

Honestly, We’re concerned. Go check out what your state is googling the most about Thanksgiving. Gold star to Florida for not asking what Thanksgiving is!

1) Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me
Alabama
Indiana
Georgia
Kentucky

(People…the point is to have a homemade family dinner. Are the restaurants now serving Turkey and mashed potatoes? Are they even open?? Alabama, I get, but Kentucky, come on now!)  

2) Pumpkin pie
Alaska

Fair

3) When is Thanksgiving
Arizona
California
Florida
Idaho
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
South Carolina
Texas
Utah

Of COURSE Florida is on this list. 

4) Turkey bowling
Colorado

Like getting a turkey in bowling…like three strikes in a row? Colorado, get your head out of the gutter and back to thinking about family traditions and turkey. 

5) NFL on Thanksgiving Day
Delaware
Hawaii
Massachusetts
North Dakota
Rhode Island

Hawaii do you even have an NFL team??

6) Vegetarian Thanksgiving
District of Columbia
Oregon

Portland, Oregon stop being so trendy and eat your turkey in peace!

7) What is Thanksgiving
Iowa
Kansas
Maine
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
Nebraska
Ohio
Tennessee

We’re not even gonna ask.

8) Pecan pie
Mississippi
Louisiana
Arkansas
Oklahoma

YES. PIE!!!!

9) Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving
Missouri

This holiday is supposed to celebrate America being discovered by the pilgrims, celebrating with the Indians. When did Canada become apart of this??

10) How to cook a turkey
New Hampshire

This one is fair. Gotta Grub!

11) Does England celebrate Thanksgiving
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Virginia

AGAIN. They are NOT The United States of America. We are celebrating that we found this country. They even started a civil war with us, upset that we wanted independence. Did people forget this????!

12) Macy’s Parade
New York

We get it New York. YOU’RE SOOOOO COOL.

13) Things to be thankful for
South Dakota

Your family, friends, food, life!??!?! Why are we googling this.

14) Stuffing
Connecticut
Vermont

What does this mean? What is stuffing? Where do you buy it? We need more information in this google search. 

15) Friendsgiving
Illinois
Washington

This is a cute idea! Good job to these states. 

16) First Thanksgiving
West Virginia

Are you a newborn on the computer asking how to celebrate your first Thanksgiving? We have questions. 

17) Turkey trot
Wisconsin

Let’s get physical, Wisconsin. We see you!!!

18) Thanksgiving games
Wyoming

Get back to me if you hear of any Thanksgiving drinking games.

AMERICA I AM CONCERNED.

