Fingers Crossed Your State is Not The One Googling “What is Thanksgiving”

Honestly, We’re concerned. Go check out what your state is googling the most about Thanksgiving. Gold star to Florida for not asking what Thanksgiving is!
1) Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me
Alabama
Indiana
Georgia
Kentucky
(People…the point is to have a homemade family dinner. Are the restaurants now serving Turkey and mashed potatoes? Are they even open?? Alabama, I get, but Kentucky, come on now!)
2) Pumpkin pie
Alaska
Fair
3) When is Thanksgiving
Arizona
California
Florida
Idaho
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
South Carolina
Texas
Utah
Of COURSE Florida is on this list.
4) Turkey bowling
Colorado
Like getting a turkey in bowling…like three strikes in a row? Colorado, get your head out of the gutter and back to thinking about family traditions and turkey.
5) NFL on Thanksgiving Day
Delaware
Hawaii
Massachusetts
North Dakota
Rhode Island
Hawaii do you even have an NFL team??
6) Vegetarian Thanksgiving
District of Columbia
Oregon
Portland, Oregon stop being so trendy and eat your turkey in peace!
7) What is Thanksgiving
Iowa
Kansas
Maine
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
Nebraska
Ohio
Tennessee
We’re not even gonna ask.
8) Pecan pie
Mississippi
Louisiana
Arkansas
Oklahoma
YES. PIE!!!!
9) Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving
Missouri
This holiday is supposed to celebrate America being discovered by the pilgrims, celebrating with the Indians. When did Canada become apart of this??
10) How to cook a turkey
New Hampshire
This one is fair. Gotta Grub!
11) Does England celebrate Thanksgiving
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Virginia
AGAIN. They are NOT The United States of America. We are celebrating that we found this country. They even started a civil war with us, upset that we wanted independence. Did people forget this????!
12) Macy’s Parade
New York
We get it New York. YOU’RE SOOOOO COOL.
13) Things to be thankful for
South Dakota
Your family, friends, food, life!??!?! Why are we googling this.
14) Stuffing
Connecticut
Vermont
What does this mean? What is stuffing? Where do you buy it? We need more information in this google search.
15) Friendsgiving
Illinois
Washington
This is a cute idea! Good job to these states.
16) First Thanksgiving
West Virginia
Are you a newborn on the computer asking how to celebrate your first Thanksgiving? We have questions.
17) Turkey trot
Wisconsin
Let’s get physical, Wisconsin. We see you!!!
18) Thanksgiving games
Wyoming
Get back to me if you hear of any Thanksgiving drinking games.
AMERICA I AM CONCERNED.