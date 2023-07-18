Have you ever heard of a “Lead Booker” event from Ticketmaster? Because it’s a new rule they added.

For some events, the lead booker for the order will need to attend the event in person and the tickets can’t be transferred or passed on. The lead booker is the cardholder for the order – that’s the person named on the card used to pay for the tickets, and is the only name that we take during the checkout process. We advise that if you can’t attend the event, that you don’t book tickets as a gift for someone else. If the lead booker has to attend for your event, this will be made clear on our website when you book. If your event is not listed on this page, the lead booker does not need to attend in person. This means you can purchase the tickets as a gift for whoever you like and they’ll be allowed in regardless of the name printed on them.

They explain further on their website this is to stop tickets from being resold. This is great news and terrible news at the same time…

Great news, this may deter people from buying tickets in bulk only to resell them at a higher price… Think of the Eras Tour.

That said, when Ticketmaster creates a Lead Booker Event, like they did with Eras Tour shows in Europe, it means that people who bought tickets for other people will not be able to transfer those. They must be present at the show — and not all of them planned to go. This could cause issues for parents who bought tickets for their kids and those who gift concert tickets.

Daily Mail explains,

But this has left many Swifties attending UK gigs in London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff fuming that tickets they’ve bought as gifts for friends will be invalid

Ticketmaster has on their website their list of “Lead Booker Events” where tickets are strictly non-transferable: