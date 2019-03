He got in one, little fight and his mom got scared. Then, she sent him to live with auntie and uncle in Bel-Air. That’s the premise of a new, fake movie trailer.

When you think about it, “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” was a rather serious story surrounded by comedy. That’s the angle Sun Squared Media took when they filmed and produced “Bel-Air”. It takes the premise of the 90’s sitcom and repackages it as a serious drama.

Sadly, we only got a quick glimpse of what looked like the Carlton dance.