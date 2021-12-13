What Happened To Mr. Big In “And Just Like That” And How Ryan Reynolds Is Saving The Day

SPOILER ALERT if you haven’t yet started diving in to the SATC reboot “And Just Like That”…we know how they explained Samantha’s absence and we know the status of Mr. Big and Carrie’s relationship! Tragically…they killed him off after a high-impact ride on the Peloton! This was a sucker-punch to Peloton who responded:
“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the company shared via a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”
But here is how Ryan Reynolds is saving the day: do an ad for Peloton showing Mr. Big with Peloton instructor Jess King is alive and well LOL!
