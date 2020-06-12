      Breaking News
What Dreaming About Your Ex Means…It’s Not What You Think

Jun 12, 2020 @ 8:31am

Dreaming about your ex doesn’t mean you want them back, but instead, that you are ready to let go.   Wha?????? This is SOOO not what I was expecting!

If you’re dreaming about your ex just before your alarm clock goes off, it’s safe to assume this is a venting dream. So, the purpose of this dream is to release you from an old pattern.  Now if you’re dreaming about your ex several times, that just means your subconscious is ready to move on and let go.

Spending another day thinking about your ex then instigates the dream again, and the cycle starts over.

 

